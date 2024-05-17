Liam Keen comment: Wolves' VAR move brave but justified

In the five seasons VAR has been in place, statistics show that Wolves are the club worst affected of the 13 to have played Premier League football in each of those seasons.

Wolves have had 15 decisions go in their favour and 32 go against them, giving them a net score of minus 17.

Only four clubs have a minus score, with the next worst affected being Arsenal on minus seven.

This is before the independent panel is taken into account, who determine whether decisions are correct or not, and three of the controversies this season have been adjudged to be incorrect.