Julen Lopetegui set to get Wolves up and running as players return to Compton

New Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui (L) embraces Hugo Bueno during his first day at Wolverhampton Wanderers at The Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground on November 11, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The first-team squad have enjoyed almost exactly two weeks off since the Molineux defeat to Arsenal, which saw the side sign off for the World Cup break bottom of the Premier League.

Spaniard Lopetegui jetted into England to meet his new squad and staff for the first time 24 hours prior to the Gunners clash and took a watching brief for the side's ninth defeat in 15 league outings this term.

But today marks the official start of a new era at Wolves with ex-Spain and Real Madrid chief Lopetegui, 56, at the helm.

All senior players and members of the first-team squad, barring those out in Qatar with their respective nations for the World Cup, will report in at Compton to undergo tests as training gets back under way.

Portugal trio Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes and Jose Sa – whose tournament campaign got off to a winning start on Thursday – as well as Mexico's Raul Jimenez and Hwang Hee-chan, of South Korea, will rejoin with the squad at varying times between now and Christmas depending on their successes in the Middle East.

Wolves will continue preparations for the restart, which comes earlier than the scheduled Boxing Day league action due to EFL Cup involvement against League Two Gillingham on December 20, at their training base in the city.