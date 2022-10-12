Next Wolves manager: Rob Edwards one of a number of candidates interviewed

Rob Edwards the Interim manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers

The former Wolves player, coach and interim boss was interviewed for the job and is among several names that will be interviewed over the coming days.

It is understood Wolves are looking at candidates from these shores and abroad in the search for Bruno Lage's successor.

The club will take their time to make the right appointment after missing out on top target Julen Lopetegui this week, after he decided to turn down the role to look after his elderly father who is unwell.

Edwards, who played for Wolves from 2004 to 2008 and later began coaching in the club's academy, took charge of the first team as interim boss in 2016 after Walter Zenga was sacked.

He lasted two games in the job before Paul Lambert was appointed and he moved on to take charge of AFC Telford United, England under-16s, Forest Green and most recently Watford, who sacked him in September.

Edwards is highly thought of at Wolves but the club are also considering more experienced coaches.

If another candidate is chosen for the job, there is potential for Edwards to join as part of the coaching staff at Wolves.

Meanwhile, the Express & Star understands that reports linking Pedro Martins to the job are wide of the mark.