Wolves goalkeeper eager to maintain squad's positive mentality

A relegation battle last campaign resulted in Gary O'Neil's sacking before Vitor Pereira was appointed and helped Wolves stay up following an impressing winning run.

Goalkeeper Bentley, who is key behind the scenes with his leadership skills, says Wolves must continue the culture they built under Pereira and take it into the new season.

“We need to start with a good mentality," Bentley said.

"Last season we went on a seven game unbeaten run, including six wins in a row, which I’m sure if you’d have said that to a couple of lads six months ago, they would have probably laughed at you, because that’s something even the top teams won’t do very often.

“For us to do that, and I know we made history by doing it – we were the first Wolves team to ever do it in the Premier League – it was something that we were really proud of. We know why that happened, in terms of how the mentality was, we made clear reference to how we all felt in that moment, and obviously, the Premier League is not easy.

“You can’t just turn that on and off, so if it becomes a culture and a philosophy and an ethos within the group and the wider club, from top to bottom, there’s every chance that we go into a new season looking forward rather than backwards.

"We’re self-managing in terms of our standards on and off the pitch, we give ourselves the best opportunity to go and perform on the pitch and we all hold each other to account, which is a huge thing.

"I keep saying that the shift in mentality is something that we drove from the inside as much as the manager drove as well, and the standards that he demanded, it was something that happened in tandem.

“We realised where we were in the table, we realised how grave the situation was and we had to address it and change it ourselves.

"We were the only people that could do that. With the support of the staff, we managed to do so, and having such a good group of lads and a good cohesive team spirit and people that trust each other and hold each other to account was a big part of that.”