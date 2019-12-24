Pedro Neto learning life lessons with Wolves

Neto, 19, came off the bench to help Wolves beat Norwich 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

And now as he prepares to battle it out for a place in Nuno Espirito Santo’s team at home to Manchester City, the biggest lesson he has learned is from his hospice visit is to not take anything for granted.

The Portuguese ace said: “It is emotional because these people go through difficult things, but they are so happy.

“It is a lesson for us. We can see that people are fighting for their lives, but they are happy and enjoy all of the days that they have.

“I came here (to Compton Care) and saw happiness, it is Christmas and it is emotional. When we gave them the presents their reaction was amazing.

“It is sad (that some of the people won’t get to go home for Christmas) because we want to spend Christmas with our families. The happiness of them is a lesson for us though.”

Nuno has given Neto and the first team squad Christmas day off.

For the youngster it will mean his 22-year-old twin sisters Debora and Bruna, who are studying in Portugal, will jet over to join him and his parents in England for the celebrations.

Neto’s mum, Cristina, and dad, Pedro senior, moved with him to Rome when he made the leap from Portuguese side Braga to Italian side Lazio in 2017.

And they also made the leap with him to England when he and fellow Portuguese youngster Bruno Jordao joined Wolves this summer.

To Neto, family is everything, as he stressed how lucky he is.

He said: “My mum and dad have always been here. At first, I was in Italy at only 17 years old.

“I did not want to live alone because I was too young. I brought my parents with me to Italy and now to England.

“My sisters are coming over. They are coming over from Portugal.

“These people (at the hospice) can’t spend Christmas with their family, but I am so lucky because I can.”

Neto made his mark after replacing Diogo Jota off the bench at Carrow Road.

It was his cross that saw Matt Doherty’s effort parried to Raul Jimenez, who fired home the winning goal.

And he sees every game as an opportunity to shine as he hopes to build on that cameo against City on Friday and at Liverpool on Sunday.

He said: “I think that every game could be an opportunity. Because if you do not think like that you would not be working towards this.

“I’m hoping to get my opportunity and to show what I can do.

“I think that it (the move to England) is going well. I think that I have many opportunities to show my talent and I hope to continue that in the next few weeks and get better.

“I always want to help, want to have more minutes and help the team.

Christoph Zimmermann of Norwich City and Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

“That is why I am here.”

Nuno’s current first-choice starting front three are Jota, Jimenez and Adama Traore. Jimenez and Traore joined Neto at the Compton Care visit last week and he says the trio are helping him adapt.

He said: “Of course it is difficult to play. I try to do my best, to play, to have more minutes.

“I’m working to get my space, more minutes and I am learning so much from Traore, he is a very good player.

“Jota is Portuguese too, and he helps me, Raul played in Portugal and speaks Portuguese with me and helps me too.

“We have a very good group, we are not rivals, it is very good competition.

“We help each other and we play.”

And Neto thanked the fans for their welcome.

He said: “The fans are amazing, their support has been great and they have helped me since I have been here.”