How does Wolves' 2025/26 pre-season compare to previous years?

Wolves fans pay a lot of attention to results, while past and present players will insist that wins, draws or losses make little difference.

The truth probably lies somewhere in the middle, with performance paramount but something to be said for building confidence with positive results.

This summer Wolves have failed to win any of their six pre-season matches - losing four - as they now prepare to take on Manchester City at Molineux in the opening match of the season this weekend.

But how does this pre-season compare to previous years and the start to those campaigns?

2024/25

Wolves prepared for the season with Gary O'Neil in charge and had a strong start to the summer with three consecutive wins, including a 3-1 win over West Ham in America.

That was followed up by a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace, before an impressive 3-0 victory against German side RB Leipzig.

Rodrigo Gomes (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Wolves returned to England with some strong results and performances - including a starring role from new signing Rodrigo Gomes - but tasted defeat in the final pre-season game at Molineux to Rayo Vallecano, losing 1-0.