PLAYER RATINGS: Wolves 1 Tottenham 2

Rui Patricio 7

Lucas Moura’s strike was hit with some ferocity, but as it flew over Patricio’s head and into the goal, could he have done more to stop it? He normally has the reactions of a cat and you’d have backed him to have got a hand to the effort on another day, but that is in hindsight.

Leander Dendoncker 8

Back to defence with a bang after his midweek midfield cameo. He put in an impressive stint on the right of the back three to limit the chances for South Korea ace Son Heung-min and aid in the frustration of England captain Harry Kane.

Conor Coady 8

Helped limit Kane’s chances – it was a real battle between the two – but Coady came out on top in another real captain’s performance. But he now needs to lead the investigation into how Vertonghen popped up with that last-gasp free header.

Romain Saiss 8

Looked like he benefited from the midweek rest. Back in that back three and helped Coady handle Kane & Co. Had another great attempt, but was thwarted by Paulo Gazzaniga. If he keeps getting in those positions, the goals will follow.

Matt Doherty 7

Busy defensively and in attack all game. Given more attacking freedom in the second half and continues to build that fine relationship with Adama Traore. His industrious probing of that right side makes him a key part of this Wolves side.

Ruben Neves 8

A sublime performance from the midfielder. Full of grit, flair and intelligence. Dominated that midfield with Moutinho in a return to a more attacking role. If he plays like that every week Wolves will have no problems breaking into that top four.

Joao Moutinho 8

Did not deserve to be on the losing team. A performance full of flair, but also grit and passion. Some of the tackles and interceptions he made as vital as his fancy footwork to release Wolves in attack. A vintage performance.

Jonny Castro-Otto 8

He’s one of the understated heroes of this Nuno crop on that left flank. Perhaps could have done more defensively for the first goal, but otherwise another performance for the scrapbook as he continues to build a fine relationship with Jota.

Adama Traore 8

Did everything in his power to get a result for Wolves. His pace, power, grit, flair and determination helped Wolves finally break through Tottenham’s strong defence. Deserved his goal, but Wolves now need to figure out how to protect him if teams target him with fouls.

Raul Jimenez 7

He’d looked tired in recent weeks, but seemed to have benefited from the midweek rest. An industrious performance. Led the line valiantly and kept Wolves pressing and pushing until the death – unlucky not to get on the score sheet.

Diogo Jota 7

Outshone by Adama, but another fine stint on that left-wing. Asked questions of Tottenham, but after his Besiktas cameo in midweek he looked tired as the game wore on. Will benefit from the break before the match against Norwich.