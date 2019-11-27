Wolves' Conor Coady keen to get job done

Wolves head to Portugal knowing that one point from their final two group games will secure passage to the final 32.

And the 26-year-old is keen to make it four wins in a row.

He said: “That is the goal (the knock out stages).

“We’ve got ourselves into a good position, but we need to make sure we do the job now.

“The lads who have played there have told us all about it (Braga) and what it brings.

“We are really looking forward to it, we want to improve on (the win at Bournemouth on) Saturday and win as much as possible.”

Wolves lost 1-0 to Braga in their opening group game back in September.

But since then Wolves have climbed to within a point of the Portuguese side after beating Besiktas and a double victory over Slovan Bratislava.

And Coady is delighted that the Wolves fans and his family will be making the trip to Portugal after only 200 journeyed to Slovakia due to Bratislava’s UEFA sanction.

He said: “My dad and my brother are going as well.

“I think this is the one everyone has been waiting for because it is a little bit closer to home for everyone to go.

“It is huge. I think 3,000 (fans) are expected. That support is going to be massive for us out there because they push us so much.

“Like they did at Bournemouth, they are fantastic and it is a pleasure to have them as our supporters.

“We need to go out there and use them as much as possible.”