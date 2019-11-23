Bournemouth 1 Wolves 2 - Report

Portuguese ace Moutinho's sublime set-piece opened the scoring in the 21st minute with Jimenez netting his 14th of the term just after the half-hour mark.

Bournemouth lost Simon Francis to a second yellow card in the 37th minute but Eddie Howe's men came out fighting in the second 45.

After Diogo Jota saw his effort controversially ruled out by the offside flag Steve Cook popped up at the other end to set up a tense finish.

But Wolves held on to a deserved three points as they made it eight without defeat in the Premier League.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo named an unchanged side for this trip to Bournemouth.

Jimenez, Romain Saiss, Leander Dendoncker, Matt Doherty, Ruben Neves, Moutinho, and Diogo Jota all returned from international duty unscathed to start this Premier League game.

Adama Traore withdrew from the Spain squad and spent the break recovering from a knock he picked up in the 2-1 victory over Aston Villa.

But after that rest and a new haircut, he was fit enough to take his place on the right of the front three.

Ryan Bennett was rested as Nuno continues to manage his groin with Bournemouth bringing veteran defender Simon Francis into their side in place of injured attacker Joshua King.

That move by Eddie Howe saw Bournemouth shift to a back three to mirror Nuno's favoured set-up.

But there would be no stopping Traore, who picked up where he left off against Villa by rampaging down the right-wing to win an early corner for Wolves.

Neves, fresh from netting against Villa, got his eye in early from the subsequent set-piece.

But the Portuguese midfielder's volley flew off target.

Up the other end Saiss went into the book early doors for a challenge on Lewis Cook.

That was his fifth league yellow card of the season and he will now be suspended for the Sheffield United clash.

Howe had attempted to stop Wolves' impressive wing-play with his altered formation.

But Traore still found ways through on that right flank with Jonny diverting a cross into the path of Moutinho.

He rifled the ball just past the left stick, though it would not be long before he followed Neves in ending a goal drought.

Conor Coady made a number of crunching challenges and vital interceptions at the back to thwart Bournemouth.

While Nathan Ake found himself in the book for clipping Wolves' danger-man Traore as he used his lightning-quick pace to ask questions of the opposition.

But the goal Wolves' first-half play deserved would come from the opposite flank.

Jota was chopped down by Francis just outside the box.

The sliding, late challenge sent the forward flying, but after he had picked himself up, Moutinho took centre stage.

The midfielder opted to go for goal instead of crossing the ball in and Ramsdale was left flapping at fresh air as his set-piece sailed into the top corner.

It was his first goal since the 1-1 draw with Manchester United in September 2018 and the strike was a sublime way to end that wait.

And he was instrumental in the second as Bournemouth failed to learn from the mistakes of the first goal.

Traore was once again upended on that right-wing, this time Diego Rico the guilty party.

Rico might have escaped without a booking but Bournemouth would not survive another set-piece.

Moutinho slid the ball down straight down the wing to release Traore.

He fired the ball into the box and Jimenez was on hand to sweep home.

.Jimenez and Doherty had chances to increase the lead but as Bournemouth just kept Wolves at bay, their own man Francis would leave them with a mightier battle.

The experienced centre-half pulled Jota back in the 37th minute to pick up his second yellow card.

Bournemouth had already struggled to cope with Wolves and that change saw an enforced shift to a 4-4-1.

It felt like game, set and match at the break but Howe's side refused to go down without a fight.

Wolves had outclassed the Cherries in the first 45 but the hosts showed grit and determination to find a way to counter-act Wolves' one-touch master-class of the first half.

And despite the man disadvantage, they returned from the break refreshed and determined.

It would be Wolves who managed to get the ball in the net once again, Jota saw his goal controversially chalked off.

Jimenez was ruled to have returned from an offside position before releasing Jota, referee Hooper blowing his whistle before the strike rippled the back of the net.

It did not seem like that decision would have an impact on the game, but Bournemouth, already rallied by their bright start, saw the pendulum of momentum swing in their direction.

Wolves had looked comfortable but they seized on the dismay from that disallowed effort and continued to press.

They soon got their reward for their second-half play as Steve Cook glanced home Rico's corner in the 57th minute.

But it was still Wolves' game to lose as Nuno's men continued to create.

Jimenez nodded the ball past the right stick and Traore sent the ball fizzing across the face of goal.

Jota should have wrapped the game up when he was sent steaming through on goal by Moutinho.

Moutinho had picked up the loose ball after Coady had emphatically cleared a corner.

But his fellow countryman Jota could only sting the palms of Ramsdale as his strike was pushed out for a set-piece.

Wolves once again failed to use a corner with Bournemouth dealing with that dead ball situation.

And they nearly paid the price up the other end for wasted opportunities as Rui Patricio was forced into action.

The shot-stopper pulled off a fine instinctive stop to bat away Ake's acrobatic effort and then Arnaut Danjuma blasted the ball wide as Bournemouth piled on the pressure in added time.

But Wolves held on to pick up a deserved three points on the South coast - though after that sparkling first half, it should have been a much easier affair in that second half.

Key Moments

21 - GOOOAAALLLLL!!! Wolves are ahead thanks to a superb free-kick from Moutinho! Francis wipes out Jota just outside the box, and Moutinho, from an acute angle, expertly picks out the top corner. A stroke of genius from the midfielder.

32 - GOOOOOAAAALL!!!! The visitors are running riot, and they grab a second! Moutinho cleverly releases Traore from a free-kick, and the Spaniard squares it across goal, leaving Jimenez with a simple tap-in. Sublime passage of play. Bournemouth stunned.37 - RED CARD! Francis is off for the Cherries! After taking down Jota, and getting booked, for the free-kick which Moutinho scored from, the home skipper gets another yellow - for clearly pulling Jota's shirt. Early shower.59 - Goal! Steve Cook pulls one back for the Cherries. The defender gets to the ball ahead of Traore from a corner, with his header looping past Patricio. The hosts, although a man down, have hope.

82 - Almost a leveller for Bournemouth! A ball into the box falls kindly for Ake, who connects well on the volley. Fortunately, Patricio stands tall and palms the powerful effort away. Crucial save from the Portuguese.

TeamsBournemouth (3-4-3): Ramsdale; Francis (c), S Cook, Ake; Smith, L Cook (Gosling, 76), Billing (Lerma, 46), Rico; H Wilson (Danjuma, 46), C Wilson, FraserSubs not used: Boruc (gk), Mepham, Stacey, SolankeGoal: S Cook (59)Red card: Francis (37)

Wolves (3-4-3): Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady (c), Saiss; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Otto; Traore, Jimenez, Jota (Vinagre, 88)Subs not used: Ruddy (gk), Vallejo, Kilman, Perry, Neto, CutroneGoals: Moutinho (21), Jimenez (32)Referee: Simon Hooper (Swindon)