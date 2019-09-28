Nuno delighted with Wolves' defensive display in Watford win

Wolves beat Watford 2-0 at Molineux, with Matt Doherty's strike and Daryl Janmaat's own goal giving the hosts a relieving three points.

The Hornets rarely troubled Nuno's side, and he said: "It was a good performance, very organised.

"Defensively, we were very, very good – aggressive and recovering the ball.

"Our shape, attacking also, was good. It was a good performance.

"The clean sheet is the final result. Sometimes you're not well organised and you get a clean sheet, but I think we were organised."

The triumph was especially pleasing for supporters after Wolves' FA Cup semi-final loss to Watford at Wembley last season.

And Nuno insists all of his players pulled their weight.

"With the team, I think all the players played good. Those that came in also helped the team," he said.

"All the players played good. We played a good game.

"It was tough for us. Watford managed the ball very well.

"They didn't create many chances, but there was always the feeling they could break us.

"That's why I say defensively we worked very, very well – against a very good team, with very good players."