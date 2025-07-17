Shrewsbury carer burgled 'vulnerable' pensioner she looked after - stealing £1,000 of his money

Mother-of-three Linda Wigley had one of her children in a pushchair when she stole the card from the “vulnerable" 88-year-old man, before making seven withdrawals over four days.

Telford Magistrates Court was told how the victim, who lived in Monkmoor, Shrewsbury, was looked after by carers four times a day, one of whom was Wigley, working for Affinity Home Care.

On February 29 last year, a day when the 36-year-old was off-duty, a neighbour spotted her entering the victim’s home. She was in and out of the property within a matter of seconds.

The neighbour raised concerns and checks were made on the victim’s bank account, which was found to be down by £1,080.