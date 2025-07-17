'It’s outrageous': The Wolves academy winger who has left the UK behind for Romania and European football

Granted the former Wolves winger will have known little about the family uprooting from his birthplace in Taunton for Scotland when he was just 18 months old.

But heading to Wolves shortly after his 18th birthday was a sizable step both geographically and in his career trajectory, leaving home for the first time to pursue his dream of becoming a professional footballer.

And now, just a few months shy of a decade later, Armstrong is embarking on another new and exciting chapter, one which is taking him overseas, to Romania, and the task of playing a part in the revival of a team which was once one of the country’s superpowers.

It has been a troubling few years for Dinamo Bucharest, not just with their first ever relegation from Liga 1 in 2021/22 – from which they bounced back immediately – but also with several spells of financial challenges, including going into insolvency.

This is a club which has not only won 18 league titles but also became accustomed in the 1980s to going deep into European competitions, most prominently, in 1984, becoming the first Romanian team to reach the European Cup semi-finals, where they were edged out by eventual winners Liverpool.

Now under new ownership, the future is looking bright, and the club kicked off the 2025/26 season coming from behind to secure a 2-2 draw at Csikszereda on Monday night, complete with a new Scottish forward eager to make his mark.

“I became a free agent at the end of last season after four great years with Kilmarnock, and while it was a tough decision, I decided it was time to move on and try something new,” says Armstrong.

“There were a few bits and bobs of interest but going abroad was a route I was interested in, and when I heard about Dinamo Bucharest, it was definitely something I wanted to look into.

“I read up on the league and the fanbase and the history of the club, and it’s outrageous how supportive the fans are.

“They have been through a tough time recently but are now back on their feet with a project of trying to become the top team in Romania, and move towards being back to where they were all those years ago.

“That is the goal and I am excited to be a part of it, as well as experiencing a different culture, different style of play and different level of football.

“I am excited to play in front of this passionate fanbase as well as continuing to shape myself as a player and continue to grow.

“All being well, we can bring success back to Dinamo.”

Now 27, this next step follows pretty much a lifetime of Armstrong - like so many – making the necessary sacrifices to push for a career in football.

Growing up in Ayr, he was obsessed with the sport and, ‘always had a ball at my feet’.

Starting out at a local boys’ club run by his best mate’s Dad, he was scouted by Hamilton Academical, joining a youth set-up famed for producing the likes of James McCarthy and James McArthur for the Premier League.

Forever appreciative of the efforts of his parents in transporting him the hour’s distance from Ayr to Hamilton, and all over the country besides, there were also the usual sacrifices made by Armstrong, foregoing parties and time with friends to focus all his energies on his football.

As he approached his 18th birthday, various clubs were circling for his signature, with Wolves’ interest led by then Head of Football Development and Recruitment Kevin Thelwell, and Chief Scout Chris Badlan.

Daniel Armstrong

“A lot of offers came in, but Wolves were always keen, and I just felt like they were the main team who were interested and that made a big difference,” Armstrong recalls.

“It was so exciting to have a club like Wolves come in and offer me the chance to try and make a name for myself in England.

“I travelled down to meet everyone and got a feel for the place at the training ground and everything just felt proper - a proper club with good people.

“I felt like I could come down to Wolves and give it a right good shot, and it seemed to be the right club at the right time.