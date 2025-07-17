Exclusive interview: Fer Lopez opens up on his Wolves move and Premier League chance

The ball landed perfectly at Fer Lopez's feet during a Wolves training session and there was only one outcome - and the ball nestled into the top corner.

Vitor Pereira was working with his side on attacking phases of play and working the ball through midfield and Lopez unleashed a trademark left-footed finish to curl the ball perfectly around some mannequins and beyond the goalkeeper.

The strike earned the attention of his team-mates during the pre-season drills in Portugal and gave us all a glimpse of why Wolves invested £19.5million in the 21-year-old.

Later that day the Spaniard sat down with the Express & Star in the team hotel on the Algarve for this exclusive interview and the new signing did not disappoint.

Cutting a confident and mature figure for his age and experience, Lopez is ready to do the business.

Wolves are working on other attacking additions and are keen not to put too much pressure on Lopez to impact the Premier League straight away, with time to adapt, but the forward has made a strong start to his life in gold and black.

Fer Lopez and Liam Keen

"I think I've settled in quite quickly, especially with the team-mates," Lopez said.

"There are a lot of people that speak Spanish also, so I think that helped me a lot.

"The coaching staff is top, the players are top, so I'm very happy.

"It's easy. They are very good people, so it was very easy for me.

"A lot of them speak Spanish also, so it was very good to settle in."

Lopez emerged at Celta Vigo last season after previously lighting it up in their academy.

His senior debut came last October in the Copa Del Rey and in his second appearance, in early December, he scored a brace in the same competition.

His La Liga debut quickly followed and in the second half of the season he fought his way into the team - eventually making 17 top flight appearances and 20 in total over all competitions.

What follows was a lot of outside noise about his future, which can be difficult for a player of his age, but it is pressure Lopez takes in his stride.

Fer Lopez in Wolves' training game against Santa Clara (Picture: Wolves)

"At the end of the season, because I always tell my agent that if the season is going, I don't want anything that is not football," Lopez said when asked when he first heard about Wolves' interest.

"When the season finishes, he keeps me up to date. When I'm playing, I want to be 100 per cent focused on football and not things outside of football.

"It's what makes me happy and what I enjoy doing, so that's why I try to focus on it 100 per cent.

"I always do a lot of things outside of football also, but in terms of transfers and things like that, I don't want to know until the season finishes.

"I try to focus on the pitch when the things happen, when I enjoy playing.