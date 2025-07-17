Shropshire Star
Major stretch of M54 shut after lorry hits central reservation and overturns - two-hour traffic delays

A major stretch of the eastbound M54 has been shut after a crash involving an overturned lorry.

By Adam Smith
Published
Last updated

The crash between Junctions 3 and 2 was reported before 8am.

A National Highways spokesperson said: "The M54 in Staffordshire is closed eastbound between Junction 3 (Cosford) and Junction 2 (Wolverhampton) due to a collision involving an overturned lorry which has struck the central reservation.

"As a result of this incident, lane 2 (of 2) is also closed on the westbound carriageway due to significant damage sustained to the central reservation barrier.

The M54 near Junction 3 this morning (Thursday, July 17)
The M54 near Junction 3 this morning (Thursday, July 17)

"A lengthy recovery, infrastructure repair and clear-up operation will be ongoing throughout the morning."

National Highways had earlier warned of two-hour delays to traffic and urged motorists to find alternative routes.

Diverted traffic is advised to follow the solid black square diversion symbol:

  • Exit the M54 easrbound at J3 (Cosford) and join the A41 northbound

  • Continue on the A41 until the A5 roundabout and then take the 3rd exit onto the A5 eastbound

  • Continue on the A5 eastbound until the Gailey Roundabout with the A449

  • Take the third exit onto the A449 southbound

  • Continue onward on the A449 southbound to then re-join the M54 eastbound at J2 near Wolverhampton

National Highways said: "If this incident impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."

