Major stretch of M54 shut after lorry hits central reservation and overturns - two-hour traffic delays

The crash between Junctions 3 and 2 was reported before 8am.

A National Highways spokesperson said: "The M54 in Staffordshire is closed eastbound between Junction 3 (Cosford) and Junction 2 (Wolverhampton) due to a collision involving an overturned lorry which has struck the central reservation.

"As a result of this incident, lane 2 (of 2) is also closed on the westbound carriageway due to significant damage sustained to the central reservation barrier.

The M54 near Junction 3 this morning (Thursday, July 17)

"A lengthy recovery, infrastructure repair and clear-up operation will be ongoing throughout the morning."

National Highways had earlier warned of two-hour delays to traffic and urged motorists to find alternative routes.

Diverted traffic is advised to follow the solid black square diversion symbol:

Exit the M54 easrbound at J3 (Cosford) and join the A41 northbound

Continue on the A41 until the A5 roundabout and then take the 3rd exit onto the A5 eastbound

Continue on the A5 eastbound until the Gailey Roundabout with the A449

Take the third exit onto the A449 southbound

Continue onward on the A449 southbound to then re-join the M54 eastbound at J2 near Wolverhampton

National Highways said: "If this incident impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."