Nathan Judah's Wolves tour diary: Day 4 - Culinary delight & transfer updates

I've got be honest, Liam probably enjoyed the best night of his life and it's got nothing to do with drinking multiple Super Boks.

By Nathan Judah
Published
Last updated

Nope, he's a boy of simple means and was blown away by my chicken caeser salad - bless him!

Lots of parmesan, some perfectly cooked shredded chicken, chopped up anchovies, crisp romaine lettuce, a generous handful of croutons, a dab of creamy dressing with a drizzle of olive oil and the boy wonder was a content puppy.

Hague Fasteners, sponsors for the Express & Star Wolves pre-season coverage 2025 in Portugal and Spain
JJX Logistics, sponsors for the Express & Star Wolves pre-season coverage 2025 in Portugal and Spain
LK: I must say, it was sensational. We were starving and it really hit the spot, so much so that I'm already planning to do this meal when I get home!

We weren't at training today, but had plenty to be getting on with following a content-rich 48 hours.

Of course we're always on the phones trying to get the latest transfer information and squad news for video and written updates.

