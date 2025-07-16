Nathan Judah's Wolves tour diary: Day 4 - Culinary delight & transfer updates

Nope, he's a boy of simple means and was blown away by my chicken caeser salad - bless him!

Lots of parmesan, some perfectly cooked shredded chicken, chopped up anchovies, crisp romaine lettuce, a generous handful of croutons, a dab of creamy dressing with a drizzle of olive oil and the boy wonder was a content puppy.

Hague Fasteners, sponsors for the Express & Star Wolves pre-season coverage 2025 in Portugal and Spain

JJX Logistics, sponsors for the Express & Star Wolves pre-season coverage 2025 in Portugal and Spain

LK: I must say, it was sensational. We were starving and it really hit the spot, so much so that I'm already planning to do this meal when I get home!

We weren't at training today, but had plenty to be getting on with following a content-rich 48 hours.

Of course we're always on the phones trying to get the latest transfer information and squad news for video and written updates.