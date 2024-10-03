The New Saints’ youngsters exit Uefa Youth League

The 7-2 aggregate loss means TNS will not play Manchester United’s youth team in the next round, but instead will focus on the development league as they focus on qualifying next season.

Manager Simon Spender said: “The plan was to try to get an early goal and I thought, for the first 35 minutes, we controlled it really well and we didn’t look like conceding.

“Then all of a sudden, we come up against quality players and they’re going to punish you – and they did.”

Patrik Matyzonok opened the scoring 38 minutes at Park Hall in after rounding TNS keeper Jack Edwards. He doubled Zalgiris’ lead two minutes later, collecting a through-ball and slotting into the left corner. Zalgiris captain Romualdas Jansonas scored his fourth and fifth goals of the tie in the second half with powerful shots inside the box.

The experience will not be wasted by the team, according to boss Spender.

He added: “Hopefully, it inspires them on, to go and win the league again next year and get another opportunity to come and play in this competition.”