Unbeaten The New Saints determined to avoid Met repeat

Champions Saints recently retrieved a 2-0 deficit to get the better of tomorrow’s opponents 6-2 in the JD Welsh Cup semi-final at Newtown’s Latham Park.

Saints also need no reminding that their only league defeat last season was a 3-2 reverse away to Cardiff Met last February.

The Park Hall side remain unbeaten 30 games into this season’s league campaign, with a record of 28 wins and two draws, going into their two final league fixtures.

They will follow up this weekend’s game against fifth-placed Cardiff Met with a home match against second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads on April 21.

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s trip to the Welsh capital, TNS head coach Craig Harrison said: “We know that this time last year Cardiff Met were the only team to beat us domestically, away from home, and it was our only defeat of the season.

“We know exactly what Cardiff Met’s strengths are, what their weaknesses are.

“Obviously, we seen that first hand two weeks ago, being 2-0 down half-an-hour into the game and then going in 2-1 at half-time.

“Fortunately, the players responded really well and turned it round to win comfortably in the end.

“But we know Cardiff Met bring their threats, we know what threats they bring, so it’s certainly not going to be easy.

“We’re certainly not going to be taking anything for granted and hopefully the game two weeks ago, in the Welsh Cup semi-final, then we are fresh in our minds of knowing what Cardiff Met can produce if we take it lightly.”

Saints are 28 points clear at the top of the table.