Heartache for Craig Harrison after TNS beaten in Scottish final

The New Saints had been looking to become the first non-SPFL club to win the trophy but despite taking the lead early through Ben Clark, Airdrieonians came from behind to win 2-1.

And Harrison’s side just could not break them down meaning they not only lost the cup final but they failed to break Al Hilal, of the Saudi Pro League’s Guinness World Record of 29 straight wins – falling short by three.

“Disappointment,” Harrison said. “Heartache. I don’t know I think it is really hard to put into words.

“We are obviously really disappointed. For the players who have done such a fantastic job getting to this stage.

“Disappointed for the fans who have come all this way, for the club and Welsh football. It is probably an understatement as well.”

Liam McStravick was the man to score the equaliser for Airdrieonians and Harrison says that was a key moment.

“I think that was the key to the whole game, to be honest,” he said.

“I think if we had kept them out for a bit longer heading into half-time then I think we would have faired a little bit better.

“But I still think in the second half we created enough opportunities.

“To lose the game on a real disappointing goal like it was is a bit devastating.”

Nikolay Todorov scored the winner from the penalty spot – something Harrison had no reason to complain about.

“Not from where I was standing,” when asked if he had any issues with the penalty being awarded.

“I was 65 to 70 yards away. And it looked like it was a penalty to me.

“The lad has just misjudged the challenge and from where I was, and I will need to watch it again, but it looks like a penalty to me.

“We have still got some big games between now and the end of the season.

“We have still got some big opportunities.

“The Welsh Cup we are the holders, we still to win that and we also want to go all season domestically without getting beat so we have got a big important three or four weeks coming up.”