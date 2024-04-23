Invincible The New Saints should be proud of record – boss

TNS sealed their invincible campaign with a 2-0 victory over Connah’s Quay Nomads, who they’ll face again in their quest to win the domestic treble in the Welsh Cup final on the weekend. They boasted a record of 30 wins and two draws from 32 games as they claimed the title with a 33-point lead over runners-up Connah’s Quay.

Harrison said: “It’s a huge achievement. Not simply going unbeaten but in the manner in which we’ve done it by winning so many games.

“Thirty wins and just two draws is a fantastic achievements and the players should be very proud of themselves.

“When everything quietens down and the dust settles, I think it’ll be looked at as a really top achievement by a top group of players and staff.”

The Saints scored an all-time record 117 goals and have gone over two years without losing a domestic fixture on home soil. They extended their unbeaten run to 54 league matches, and Brad Young, who finished as their leading scorer on 29, is eager to chase more history going forward.

He said: “It’s an incredible achievement from everyone at the club and full credit goes to everyone involved in this historic season.

“It’s been great to have gone unbeaten but we need to get the job done next week in the Welsh Cup final before focusing on making more history in Europe this summer.”