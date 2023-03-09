Gallery: The New Saints get set to mark 1000th Cymru Premier game

TNS celebrate a trophy win (Brian Jones)

The side, born out of Llansantffraid FC and Oswestry Town, have enjoyed a stellar history in Wales' top division, lifting the title on 14 occasions.

As well as title wins, they have enjoyed a host of other big moments, including a Welsh Cup win as Llansantffraid back in 1996.

The Saints completed a domestic treble in 2015, and were one game away from a treble, treble in 2017, while also winning a world record 27 games on the bounce.

In 2019, they secured a record eighth straight league title - and in the same year set a new club record by beating Airbus 12-0.

Alongside domestic success, the Saints have also taken on some of the country's best sides.

Back in 2002, as Total Network Solutions, they welcomed Chelsea for a friendly at their old Treflan ground.

In 2003, they took on Man City in a UEFA Cup qualifier, and in 2005 they faced Champions League winners Liverpool in a European qualifier.

Owner and chairman Mike Harris is excited to pass the landmark and believes his club have set the benchmark for Welsh clubs, both domestically and in Europe.

He said: "We’re truly excited to mark this wonderful occasion at Park Hall as we play our 1000th top-flight league fixture as a club.

"TNS have been at the forefront of Welsh football for many years and have set the standard for domestic and European success both on and off the pitch.

"We have created many memorable moments for our local community and have brought some of the biggest and best teams from world football to the county along the way.

“Whilst this milestone marks a great opportunity for us to celebrate what we’ve achieved so far, we’re committed to being at the centre of the local community by providing pathways for future generations and helping to contribute to the future success of Welsh football in the years ahead. Here’s to the next 1000 games."

Here is a look at some of the Saints' biggest moments in pictures:

TNS, then Llansantffraid, celebrate winning the Welsh Cup (Phil Blagg)

The Saints took on Chelsea in the early 2000s at their old Treflan ground

Manchester City v TNS in the UEFA Cup qualifiers

TNS took on Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds

TNS celebrate another Cymu Premier title

Craig Harrison has enjoyed two spells as Saints boss (Lewis Mitchell/FAW)