The New Saints chairman pledges to keep raising the bar

TNS have lifted two domestic trophies this campaign but were beaten in the Welsh Cup final last weekend against Connah’s Quay Nomads.

And Harris reflected on an eventful last 12 months in an open letter to supporters.

He said: “It has been a terrific season of growth on and off the field and despite not getting over the line in the Welsh Cup final last weekend, I am immensely proud of what we’ve achieved this season.

“Reflecting on the cup final, it was a day where we didn’t show the very best version of ourselves on the pitch and we were ultimately beaten by a Connah’s Quay Nomads side who were worthy winners.

“Whilst disappointed, we will use it as fuel to reclaim the cup next season and won’t let it dampen what has been a historic campaign for Craig and the team.”

He also reflected on their Champions League campaign which saw them go out to Haken.

“We can count ourselves mighty unlucky with the draw we received in the Champions League,” he said. “Haken was the toughest team we could face on paper.

“We were largely competitive throughout both legs, scoring an outstanding goal to level the first leg and our style of football throughout the tie was very impressive.

“Whilst not the result we were after, it shows our growth in the past 20 years that we went toe-to-toe with a team of that quality.

“Since then what a season it has been, lifting two domestic trophies, reaching all four possible domestic finals and playing some of the best football in the club’s history along the way.”

Harris also looked ahead to the future saying: “It’s an exciting time for TNS and Welsh football more generally given the recent announcement from the FAW and their investment into the league. Hopefully, it’ll help grow the competitiveness in the league which will help improve the experience for fans and broadcasters.

“Meanwhile from me, you can expect investment on and off the field both in the playing squad and facilities which will ultimately allow us to keep raising the bar.”