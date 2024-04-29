The New Saints' treble bid is ended in the Welsh Cup final

Saints had beaten Nomads in the five previous meetings between the clubs this season, but this time it was Nomads celebrating as they lifted the trophy at Newport County’s Rodney Parade ground.

First-half goals from Harry Franklin and Josh Williams proved decisive for Nomads, with Ash Baker replying for Saints in between.

Saints, the runaway league champions, had finished 33 points clear of runners-up Connah’s Quay in this season’s JD Cymru Premier.

But Nomads took the lead on the half-hour in last night’s final as Declan Poole’s inviting cross from the right was turned home from close range by Franklin.

Saints responded well and pulled level just five minutes later as the full backs combined. Danny Redmond supplied a fine cross from the left which was headed home by Baker.

But Nomads were quickly back in front in the 40th minute as Williams drilled an excellent effort high into the net.

Nomads went close to further extending their advantage just before the break when Franklin’s close range volley cleared the crossbar.

Saints chased an equaliser in the second half and it nearly arrived when Brad Young’s shot was well saved by goalkeeper Andy Firth, with John Disney doing well to deny Leo Smith on the line after the ball looped up in the air.

Firth then kept out a rising effort from substitute Ryan Brobbel from just outside the penalty area, before Rory Holden was off target from a similar distance as Saints continued to push.

It’s the second time Saints have lost a final this season following last month’s 2-1 defeat against Scottish Championship club Airdrieonians in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

TNS: Roberts, Baker (Cieslewicz), D. Davies, Marriott, Redmond, Holden, B. Clark (Brobbel), Smith, Young, McManus, J. Williams (D. Williams). Subs not used: Harlock, Jones.