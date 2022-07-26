The New Saints target a Euro comeback

The New SaintsÕ Daniel Davies (right) heads towards goal during the UEFA Champions League qualification round match at Windsor Park, Belfast. Picture date: Wednesday July 13, 2022.

Anthony Limbrick’s side have work to do following last week’s 2-0 defeat in Iceland ahead of this evening’s second qualifying round second leg at Park Hall.

The Saints firmly believe the tie is far from over as they look to make it another memorable European football night in Oswestry.

“It was unfortunate we lost 2-0 obviously,” said TNS defender Josh Pask. “We don’t want to lose games, but it’s only half time in the tie, so we’ve got our second half at our place and it’s not over yet.

“We’ll go back there and put on a good show and try our best to score three goals and get through to the next round.”

Team-mate Ryan Astles insisted it’s important that the Oswestry side continue to keep believing in themselves as they prepare to face the champions of Iceland for the second time.

Defender Astles said: “They’re obviously a very, very good team and they showed how good they are the way they played, but at the end of the day we’re still in the game at 2-0.

“We’ll take them back to our place and I think we’ll fancy ourselves to give them a good game there and hopefully, obviously now, be pulling off a shock.

“Our pitch is a lot different, so it’s going to suit us better. We’ve just got to dig in, we’ve just got to keep on going, and just believe.