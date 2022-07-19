Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

TNS give tough potential UEFA Conference League pairing

By Lewis CoxThe New SaintsPublished: Comments

The New Saints could face Poland giants Lech Poznan should they progress to the next round of the Europa Conference League.

The New SaintsÕ Daniel Davies (right) heads towards goal during the UEFA Champions League qualification round match at Windsor Park, Belfast. Picture date: Wednesday July 13, 2022.
The New SaintsÕ Daniel Davies (right) heads towards goal during the UEFA Champions League qualification round match at Windsor Park, Belfast. Picture date: Wednesday July 13, 2022.

Anthony Limbrick’s side are in preparation for Thursday’s first leg in the competition’s second qualifying round. They jet out to Iceland to tackle Víkingur Reykjavík.

The Saints are looking to recover and progress in the Conference League after they were dumped out of the Champions League last week by Linfield.

The winner of Reykjavík and TNS will meet either Poznan or Dinamo Batumi, who are champions of Georgia.

All clubs involved began in the Champions League qualifying stage a couple of weeks ago.

Poznan, who have reached the group stage of the Europa League three times in the last 15 years, crashed out of Europe’s elite competition after a 5-1 second-leg hammering from Qarabag.

The third qualifying round legs are set to take place on August 4 and 11.

The New Saints
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News