TNS give tough potential UEFA Conference League pairing

The New SaintsÕ Daniel Davies (right) heads towards goal during the UEFA Champions League qualification round match at Windsor Park, Belfast. Picture date: Wednesday July 13, 2022.

Anthony Limbrick’s side are in preparation for Thursday’s first leg in the competition’s second qualifying round. They jet out to Iceland to tackle Víkingur Reykjavík.

The Saints are looking to recover and progress in the Conference League after they were dumped out of the Champions League last week by Linfield.

The winner of Reykjavík and TNS will meet either Poznan or Dinamo Batumi, who are champions of Georgia.

All clubs involved began in the Champions League qualifying stage a couple of weeks ago.

Poznan, who have reached the group stage of the Europa League three times in the last 15 years, crashed out of Europe’s elite competition after a 5-1 second-leg hammering from Qarabag.