Watch: Pop culture fans flock to Telford for all-new Comic Con event

Telford International Centre played host to the first Midlands Comic Con.

The popular show starred guests from movies, TV, gaming, sports entertainment, and more as it celebrates everything pop culture.

Fans of comics, sci-fi, fantasy, gaming, horror and cosplay from across the country were given the opportunity to meet their heroes and hear from them on stage.

Open on both Saturday and Sunday between 9am and 6pm, Doctor Who lovers had the opportunity to meet former doctor, Jodie Whitakker, and former companion Mandip Gill.

Lovely jubbly: David Rangecroft, Morgan Graham, Ben Starkey and Castal Sharkey - all from Telford - in the Trotter's living room from Only Fools and Horses