TNS can re-ignite Josh Daniels' career

Josh Daniels of Shrewsbury Town.

Northern Irish winger Daniels, 26, could play a key role as TNS kickstart their Champions League campaign against Linfield – a club from his homeland – at Park Hall in Oswestry tomorrow.

Daniels was brought in as a coup by Limbrick's Welsh champions as the Saints beat off interest from the Scottish Premiership and English Football League to land his signature.

The winger arrived at Shrews in 2020 under Sam Ricketts but struggled for game-time in League One under Ricketts and Steve Cotterill. He started just 17 league games in two seasons, mostly as emergency wing-back – 55 outings in all competitions – and scored twice.

"You have to give him the freedom, in my opinion, with those sort of attacking players in the final third," Limbrick said on Daniels, one of three summer captures so far.

"To take people on, beat their man, get crosses in, to shoot or have the freedom to make a good decision to get goals and assists.

"For Josh it will be about numbers, he needs to score more goals and get more assists, it'll the challenge to improve on his recent or past goalscoring or assists.

"We can give him the platform to be able to do that here. He's playing and training well, to get himself in the team, and with good players around him, with possession we have and chances we create in the league in particular, it bodes well for him."

Daniels, who prior to Shrewsbury played part-time football for Glenavon in the Republic of Ireland, has the right mentality for TNS and if experienced in European action, due to Europa League action in Ireland.

"We followed him for a while and tracked his career," Limbrick said. "Coming over and being at Shrewsbury for two years his game time was – he'd say as well – limited and not starting as many games as he would've liked.

"I think he's a real good signing for us, he gives us different options in the forward areas and especially in Europe I think he'll be really beneficial.