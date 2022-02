The New Saints' Danny Davies scores their side's fifth goal of the game during the UEFA Europa Conference League match at Park Hall, Oswestry. Picture date: Thursday July 29, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER TNS. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder..

The fixture has been arranged as Saints, who are 19 points clear at the top of the JD Cymru Premier, have no league match this weekend.

They will resume their league campaign next Friday, February 11, when they travel to Cefn Druids.

Tomorrow’s visitors are also enjoying a good season as Airbus UK Broughton are the JD Cymru North leaders.