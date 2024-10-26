Shrewsbury 0 Barnsley 2 - Another defeat for Salop

Town’s frustrating and woeful start to the new campaign continued as Jonathan Russell and Max Watters earned the away side victory.

Paul Hurst’s Shrewsbury sit rooted in the relegation zone as wins remain sparse at The Croud Meadow. Salop remain with just three league wins at home throughout 2024, with one under former manager Matt Taylor.

Taylor Perry of Shrewsbury Town and Corey O'Keeffe of Barnsley (AMA)

Hurst had asked to see fight from his Shrewsbury players midweek as he vowed to give his all in Salop’s quest to change their fortunes. The head coach made three changes to the side that faced Bristol Rovers as Taylor Perry, Toto Nsiala and Tom Bloxham replaced Josh Feeney, John Marquis and Leo Castledine.

Carl Winchester was also absent from the squad, missing through illness.

Players and staff gathered before kick-off to pay tribute to servicemen and women and honour their sacrifices. And, the beautifully observed silence foreshadowed the home side’s quiet first-half.

Town found themselves up against it and absorbing pressure from the away side for the majority of the opening, and the offside flag came to Salop’s rescue inside just 20-minutes as Barnsley’s celebrations were halted.

Attacking options lacked for Shrewsbury who’s passes went mostly sideways and backwards, when in possession.

And, Barnsley’s dominance and persistence eventually paid off on the cusp of half-time as Jonathan Russell volleyed home on the turn to earn the Reds the lead.

George Lloyd of Shrewsbury Town and Donovan Pines of Barnsley (AMA)

Moments earlier, Funso Ojo waywardly fired an ambitious effort at goal from more than 40-yards out - disappointingly Town’s first of the half.

But, Shrewsbury were at least able to test Ben Killip once in the opening 45 as Tom Bloxham decided to go alone and forced a fine diving save from the Barnsley goalkeeper.

Boos circled around The Croud Meadow at the break, before they did again less than two-minutes into the second-half.

It was too easy for Barnsley’s Max Watters who was able to turn and cut-in onto his left foot and fire low into the near side of the goal past Savin, and extend the away’s side’s lead.

The Shrewsbury shot-stopper was then called into action soon after to deny Watters from claiming his second as the forward raced through on goal.

Bloxham continued to prove Town’s only threat, stabbing wide after the hour mark before seeing another powerful strike blocked in the box ten-minutes later.

But, staring directly into the October sunshine, Killip in net for Barnsley will have been grateful for another quiet half as Kellior-Dunn nearly added further misery for the home side late-on if not for Savin at full stretch.

The loss completes a frustrating week for Shrewsbury who had a late equaliser against Bristol Rovers wrongly ruled out on Tuesday - according to head of referees, Mike Jones.

Salop face Salford City in the FA Cup first round next Saturday.

Line-ups

Shrewsbury Town: Savin, M Feeney ©, Pierre (J Feeney, 35), Nurse, Nsiala, Gilliead, Rossiter (Castledine, 60), Perry (Marquis, 60), Ojo, Bloxham, Lloyd.

Unused subs: Hoole, Benning, Sagoe JR, O’Reilly.

Barnsley: Killip, Russell, Robert’s, Pines, Gevigney, O’Keeff, Gent (Cotter, 64), Watters (Craig, 64), Keillor-Dunn, Humphrys (Jalo, 81), Connell © (Nwakali, 90).

Unused subs: Slonina, Lofthouse, McCarthy.

Referee: Adam Herczeg

Attendance: 6,129

Luke Powell