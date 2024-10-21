Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst supports straight talking Funso Ojo

The midfielder, who is on loan from Port Vale for the season, said at times the Salop players ‘need to be more direct with each other’ after their 2-0 defeat to Exeter City last Thursday.

And Hurst has no issues with Ojo’s comments. He said: “I didn’t watch it. I have been told about it, I have got no problems. The players to a degree will manage themselves in certain situations.

“Obviously we have a big say on that and myself in particular I suppose. I want the players to be accountable, we certainly hold them accountable, but you also have to understand the same people are perhaps going to be asked to go back on the football pitch and perform for you.

“One of my biggest jobs as I see it is man management and picking the times when you, for want of a better phrase, nail someone or whether you are putting your arm around them or whether you are telling them in front of the group.”

Ojo also said he and his team-mates cannot ‘brush things under the carpet’ in case they happen again – but Hurst says this is not the case.

He said: “I would expect players to take accountability. I don’t think, certainly on my part, things have not been brushed under the carpet. You can’t do that. That is the reality.

“One thing I do know is that people do not go out onto the pitch to make mistakes, I am sure of that.”