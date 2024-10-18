Kevin Wilkin says issues with Telford striker put to bed

The experienced Gibraltarian initially left the club in the summer after failing to agree terms with the Bucks, joining Southern Premier Central divisional rivals Stratford Town.

Concerns over the pair’s relationship stemmed from Wilkin’s decision not to introduce Styche to the fold as his side chased a goal in last season’s play-off final, but the Telford boss is adamant that is now water under the bridge.

“We spoke about (the play-off final) through the summer, to be honest, and it was kind of put to bed then,” Wilkin revealed.

“He was brutally honest with me, and I was brutally honest with him.

“I held my hands up because I should really have given him an opportunity.”

He continued: “He was in decent form, and we needed a goal, I didn’t take that opportunity, and I should have.

“I’m not going to get every decision right, that’s one decision I wish I had got right, but it’s done now.”

“We hadn’t spoken about it since recently; all our conversations have been about getting him to put pen to paper and having him back in and around the group.”

Wilkin went on to explain the impact he hopes Styche will have, both on and off the pitch.

“Reece is someone who will always give his opinion, and it’s good to have him here – he’s a man who will continue to fight, scrap and battle,” he said. “He physically imposes himself on games, and his goal record last season wasn’t a bad return, certainly better than what we’ve been showing this season.”