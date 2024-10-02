Ollie Westbury's Shrewsbury ratings v Stockport: One eight in another loss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Toby Savin 8

The keeper made a string of wonderful saves in the second half which kept Shrewsbury in the game. He has been one of the only bright sparks of the season so far.

Luca Hoole 6

Most of Town’s attacks came down the right side in the first half as Hoole and Tom Bloxham linked up nicely.

Josh Feeney 6

He recovered from a hamstring issue to play. He made a big mistake in the second half, giving the ball away inside his own box, but Jordan Rossiter was there to make an important block.

Morgan Feeney 6

Not the worst performance from the stand-in Town skipper, but he will not be happy with the way Shrews are defending.

Mal Benning 5

Shrews were not particularly effective down the left side and Benning was lucky not to concede another penalty.

Funso Ojo 5

The midfielder likes to get on the ball, but he took too much time in possession in this one and often slowed Shrewsbury down.

Jordan Rossiter 6

Back in the team for the first time since the opening day of the season. Produced one brilliant block and worked hard.

Leo Castledine 5

The Chelsea loanee will be disappointed with the part he played in the Stockport opener, heading it back into the danger area.

Alex Gilliead 5

Played on the left wing this time and the former Bradford man had very little impact on the game.

Tom Bloxham 6

He came in for a rare start and he was promising in the first half as he put in a number of crosses for George Lloyd. He did OK on a tough evening.

George Lloyd 7

Along with Savin the striker is one of the only positive parts of Town’s play at the moment. He works tirelessly on his up front and deserves better service.

Substitutes

Tommi O’Reilly 6 (Castledine 72), Charles Sagoe Jr 6 (Perry 72), John Marquis (Rossiter 83)

Not used: Pierre, Nurse, Shipley, Marquis.