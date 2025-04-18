Shrewsbury 0 Wigan 1: Salop beaten again after League One relegation confirmed

After a campaign of disappointment that has seen Salop go through three managers and suffer dark day after dark day, their fate was finally sealed on Good Friday.

It happened ahead of kick-off as Burton Albion picked up a point at Exeter, but even if Salop had managed to cling on for another few hours, they slipped to defeat against fellow strugglers Wigan.

In a game that lacked quality and chances from both sides, it was the Latics who took advantage of a Salop mistake to win the game, as Dale Taylor’s second half strike earned the points and all but secured safety for Ryan Lowe’s men.

For Salop, it was a day that had been on the cards for some time, and they couldn’t fend off the ‘R’ next to their name in the league table any longer.

Report

The wait for relegation to be confirmed ended just ten minutes ahead of kick-off in this one - as it turned into an even bigger dead rubber for Michael Appleton's side.

It had been coming for weeks, arguably even months. But it was signed and sealed ahead of the sides taking to the field on a subdued afternoon at the Croud Meadow.

Another low crowd turned up to see one of the final acts of a decade long League One play, that has provided the highs of the play-off final at Wembley and the lows of tough relegation battles, that have culminated in a disastrous campaign.

John Marquis of Shrewsbury Town and Will Aimson of Wigan Athletic

The Salop crowd were never going to be served up an absolute thriller out of nowhere, and early on it was a performance similar to many they have witnessed throughout the forgettable campaign.

The opposition dominating the ball and Salop severely lacking quality up top.

Wigan, themselves not mathematically safe, dominated the ball early on and looked far the superior team.

Jamal Blackman had to be sharp to thwart an early Jon Mellish chance, while Salop did manage to put together a few forays into the opposition third.

But Alex Gilliead's overhit passes and a cleared cross from Taylor Perry underlined the missing links in Salop's side - quality.

With half an hour gone in the game the lack of action was mirrored by the lack of atmosphere - with a gentle hum around the Meadow, as Salop fans had been consigned to their fate.

Every now and then a tackle would gather a faint cheer from the Salop crowd, with Wigan having the odd shift forward into the Salop danger area.

Owen Dale had a tame shot saved for the visitors, but even though the Latics held a bit more of a threat, they too were a side really devoid of any real quality.

Ironically, after a dreadful 45 minutes of football, the one minute of added time threw up some half decent action.

George Nurse stung the palms of Sam Tickle with a free kick, before Dale Taylor thought he had given Wigan the lead as he finished off a counter attack, but the offside flag was raised.

The second half began in much the same fashion - while the biggest cheer of the afternoon came when young January signing Callum Stewart entered the field.

Aaron Pierre of Shrewsbury Town and Dale Taylor of Wigan Athletic

The former Leamington striker has been impressing with cameos in recent weeks - and his introduction on the hour mark slightly lifted the Salop fans, which told the story of the game up to that point.

After a game of little action or quality, it was fitting that a Salop error led to the opener.

Taylor Perry and Aaron Pierre both went for the same ball, allowing the hosts to break down the right and Maleace Asamoah crossed for Taylor to turn home.

Salop had a late flurry as Mal Benning and Stewart, but the game ended like many others this season, in a dour defeat.

Teams

Shrewsbury - Blackman, Hoole, Feeney, Pierre, Nurse (Benning 46), Gape (Stewart 59), Gilliead, Perry, Shipley (Biggins 54), Marquis, Lloyd

Subs not used - Young, Benning, Wheeler, Biggins, Nsiala

Wigan - Tickle, Mellish( Smith 82), Aimson (Smith 46), Weir (McManaman 57), Dale, Kerr, Adeeko, Robinson, Carragher, Taylor, Asamoah (Sze 83)

Subs not used - Watson, Sibbick, Hungo