Jonny Drury's Shrewsbury player ratings v Wigan: 5s and 6s as Salop suffer latest defeat

Jamal Blackman 6

Made a good early gather and then produced a decent sharp save in the opening quarter of the game. Didn't have a great deal to do aside from that.

Luca Hoole 6

Like many Salop players, had little impact on the first half but in the second was good down the right, linking play. Also produced a good last ditch tackle when Wigan were in for a second.

Josh Feeney 6

Did his job in terms of clearing his lines and not giving Wigan a great deal by way of clear cut chances in the game.

Aaron Pierre 5

Won his battles and tried to be a threat at set pieces, but it was a mistake from him along with Perry that led to the winning goal.

George Nurse 6

Had a bit of the ball throughout the half down the left hand side. Went closest to putting Salop in front, as his rasping free kick late in the half was kept out by Tickle. Taken off at the break.

Dominic Gape 6

Busy as always, winning the ball back. Always puts 100 per cent in and did try and get Salop moving with a few cross field balls, but they came to nothing.

Alex Gilliead 6

Busy early on in the game and got into a few good areas, putting in a cross from the right. Worked hard but with little end product.

Jordan Shipley 5

Like most of the Salop players, pretty non existent in a dour half of football. Put one high testing cross in early in the second half which came to nothing. Came off ten minutes into the second period.

Taylor Perry 5

Like Gilliead, was trying to drive his side on in the game but didn't show much by way of quality at the end of it. Was his mistake with Pierre that led to the goal.

John Marquis 5

Was ineffective throughout the game, despite showing a decent work rate. Was tough with a lack of service, but a quiet afternoon for the Salop skipper.

George Lloyd 6

Full of running throughout from Lloyd, who tried his best to make a mark and get into decent areas.

Subs

46 - Mal Benning for Nurse 6

Had a shot kept out early on and a couple of late efforts in the game

54 - Harrison Biggins for Shipley 5

Got around the pitch but wasn't able to make an impact

59 - Callum Stewart for Gape 6

Showed a bit of what he is capable of yet again and had an effort fired in late on