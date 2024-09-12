Paul Hurst may have to change Shrewsbury up

Salop are currently 21st in the League One table after five games.

Hurst’s side picked up their first win of the season almost two weeks ago against Leyton Orient, but they have struggled in the rest of the matches they have played so far.

Something they have been guilty of is making poor mistakes, which has led to goals, and the Town head coach says tinkering with his starting XI is a possible way to remedy that.

“Not a lot. Leave players out, change the team,” Hurst said when asked by the Shropshire Star how he can fix their defensive lapses.