Shrewsbury Town announce changes to club's board

Montgomery, who was previously finance director, has been putting money into the club alongside chairman Roland Wycherley after they revealed £3 million worth of losses earlier this year.

As part of the restructure, Liam Dooley the club’s chief executive, who was appointed in October 2023, has been made a director.

Andrew Crane has taken up the vacant role left by Montgomery, becoming director of finance.

A statement on the club’s website said that pulling in investment is still a top priority before adding they are determined to find the ‘right successor to leave the football club in the best possible hands’.

The statement read: “The board have worked tirelessly to return the club to a sustainable financial model and are continuing to make strong progress. Attracting genuine investment and succession is the most important priority.

“The chairman is committed to returning financial stability at the club, which was previously recognised by the EFL for many years, and determined to find the right successor to leave the football club in the best possible hands for now and for future generations.

“The chairman and the board would like to take this opportunity to thank all our supporters for their continued unwavering support for the club as we continue in League One, where STFC remain the longest-serving member as we embark on our 10th successive season in the division.”

The finances for the year ending June 2023, show the club plunged into the red after a season which chairman Wycherley described as ‘the most challenging and difficult since my appointment as chairman in 1996’.

The accounts showed the club had £81,184 cash in the bank in June 2023, compared to more than £1.5m they had 12 months earlier.