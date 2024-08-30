Shrewsbury Town seal 11th hour loan of 15th signing Funso Ojo

Experienced central midfielder Ojo, who turned 33 this week, is Town's 15th and final signing of an extremely busy summer transfer window that stretched right until the final hours.

Ojo has arrived for the 2024/25 League One campaign on loan from Port Vale, where he has been since 2022.

He briefly worked with Paul Hurst at Scunthorpe and the Town head coach has been an admirer of the former Belgium youth international since.

"Funso is a player we've been aware of for a while so we're very pleased to have him in," Hurst said of Ojo, a veteran of more than 400 senior career appearances.

"I know him briefly from our time at Scunthorpe and he's a great professional.

"He's very experienced, comfortable on the ball and I think he gives us something we don't already have in the squad."

Ojo came through the youth ranks at Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven and made 18 senior appearances before a departure in 2012.

He first arrived in Britain with Scunthorpe in 2017 and played almost 100 times for the Iron. Ojo switched to Aberdeen in Scotland in 2019 and spent three years at Pittodrie.

The Belgian started Vale's EFL Cup defeat to Barrow but has made just a single League Two appearance for the Burslem club this term.

A hectic deadline day already saw Town bring back former player Alex Gilliead five years after he left the club on a permanent deal from Bradford.

Harrison Biggins, who only joined Shrewsbury this summer, departed on a season-long loan to League Two Carlisle.