Shrewsbury player ratings v Huddersfield as star man gets a 9

Ollie Westbury gives his Shrewsbury player ratings

By Ollie Westbury
Published
Taylor Perry of Shrewsbury Town and Jonathan Hogg of Huddersfield Town (AMA)

Toby Savin

He came to Shrewsbury Town’s rescue several times throughout the 90 minutes. He made some wonderful stops.

Superb 9

Luca Hoole

Has not found his start to life at Shrewsbury straightforward, but he did well on the right on this occasion. He put in a number of good challenges.

Improved 7

Toto Nsiala

It was a better defensive display from Shrews, but they still looked vulnerable at times. The experienced defender did OK here.

OK 6

Aaron Pierre

Has also not found it easy going so far this season, but the Terriers have had a good start to the campaign and Salop looked more solid as a defensive unit.

