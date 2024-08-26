Shrewsbury player ratings v Huddersfield as star man gets a 9
Ollie Westbury gives his Shrewsbury player ratings
Plus
Published
Toby Savin
He came to Shrewsbury Town’s rescue several times throughout the 90 minutes. He made some wonderful stops.
Superb 9
Luca Hoole
Has not found his start to life at Shrewsbury straightforward, but he did well on the right on this occasion. He put in a number of good challenges.
Improved 7
Toto Nsiala
It was a better defensive display from Shrews, but they still looked vulnerable at times. The experienced defender did OK here.
OK 6
Aaron Pierre
Has also not found it easy going so far this season, but the Terriers have had a good start to the campaign and Salop looked more solid as a defensive unit.