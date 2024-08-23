Paul Hurst delivers positive Shrewsbury Town injury news

Winchester went off in the 40th minute of Town’s game with Fulham under-21s on Tuesday evening with a groin issue.

By the way he limped off, it looked like the 31-year-old could be set for a long stint on the sidelines, but Hurst has confirmed it is not as bad as first feared.

“It is not a serious one,” Hurst said. “He is not one to throw the towel in, or feel something and just think ‘Yeah I will just leave it’.

“That is not his character and if anything that is more to his detriment, the other way. But as a person who wants him to be available, I would rather a player be that way where you have to take them out, rather than the other way around.

“I think sometimes players can be quick to sort of give in and take an easier way out where as I don’t think I could ever accuse Carl of that.”

Feeney went off during Town’s home defeat to Peterborough United last weekend with a hamstring issue.

Speaking after the game on Tuesday evening, the Town boss said Feeney had a scan which showed no damage but added the defender still felt pain.

And Hurst has now confirmed Feeney has been back out training on the grass over the last couple of days.

“I would not say it is loads clearer,” he said about Feeney. “But it seems more positive as in he has been on the grass on Thursday and Friday.

“He was still feeling something on Wednesday the day after the game. I have not actually had the conversation if he is feeling everything, but because of it being such a strange situation, we have tried to kind of test it to see where we can get to.

“And my conversation with Skitty (Chris Skitt, head of medical performance) earlier was positive as he seems to be able to do a lot more than we thought he would have been able to.

“I still do not know where we are at, as in why was Morgan feeling what he had when there was nothing on the scan, it doesn’t make sense.

“One thing I am certain of is that Morgan was telling the truth, and he was definitely feeling something.

“The positive at the minute feels as though, not that we have got away with one, but it was no way near as bad as certainly we first feared because the initial thought was we could be talking three months or more. So that would be a massive boost.”

But one thing the boss did say was that Town have managed to pick up another injury – albeit he did not want to reveal their identity.

“I think we have got another injury to add to it, that is what I will say,” he added.

“Perhaps one of those (injured players) possibly two could be fit. I do not want to divulge names in terms of helping Huddersfield out at all.

“Albeit I am sure they are full of confidence in terms of the start to the season they have had and will be clear favourites.

“From our point of view, it is a bit mixed, with the number of injuries. Like I said maybe some positive news and some negative as well.”