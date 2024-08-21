A tough start that is only getting tougher for Shrewsbury

Losing the game to Fulham's under-21s after putting out a full-strength team is one thing – but the injury to captain Carl Winchester rubbed salt into the wounds.

It is fair to say it has been a far-from-ideal start to the season for Salop.

They remain pointless in League One and have the prospect of a difficult trip to Huddersfield on the horizon this weekend.

They are also missing several first-team players. Morgan Feeney, Josh Feeney, George Nurse and Jordan Rossiter are all out for different lengths of time and Winchester has now been added to that list.

Ultimately, there is not a great deal of value placed on the EFL Trophy.