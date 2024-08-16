Shrewsbury v Peterborough: Hurst’s men have to rise to a ‘massive challenge’

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Town head coach’s side will take a lot of confidence out of getting through to the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.

After a bad first half, where they trailed 2-0 to League Two Notts County, they had more belief after the break to score three goals.

The game finished 3-3 before Hurst’s side ended up eventual winners on penalties, but it is the second-half performance that will give them confidence heading into the clash against Posh.

Darren Ferguson’s men have finished in the play-off positions twice in the last two seasons but have not quite had the ideal start to this campaign, losing both of their opening fixtures.

And that makes them all the more dangerous. Peterborough played with a certain style last season so Hurst is not expecting the game to not be too different from what we saw at the Croud Meadow on Tuesday night.

“We know it is going to be a massive challenge,” Hurst said. “Because it is similar-ish to the game against Notts County, with the way they want to play, and respectfully to County’s players, a different level.

“They are a team that lost in the play-offs for the last two seasons I think it is, and they have got some really good players, and attacking-wise they can be frightening on their day.

“We have got to be better than we were in that first half and at times in the second as well.

“As much as we did well going forward there were still some moments defensively we have certainly got to try and tighten up on.

“It is seven games in 21 days that we have now for getting through to this round of the cup.

“We play Fulham and then the week after for the second round. It is strange, but the fixtures are where they are so we have got to get on with it.”

Posh are yet to score in either of their opening games. They lost 2-0 at home to recently relegated Huddersfield Town on Saturday while falling to another 2-0 defeat to their nemesis Oxford United on Tuesday evening.

It was the U’s who knocked them out of the play-offs last year, too.

Salop take on the Terriers away from home after they play Peterborough this weekend as the opening three fixtures have a very difficult look to them.

Morgan Feeney came into the Salop side on Tuesday evening and made two superb clearances in the second half, he might keep his place in the side.

Aaron Pierre was preferred on Saturday, due to the physicality of Stevenage, but with Posh keen to play football the mobility of Feeney might force Hurst to give him the nod.

He certainly did his chances no harm on Tuesday evening.