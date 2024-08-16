Shrewsbury Town v Peterborough – Who is out and who is a doubt?

Paul Hurst's side came from 2-0 down on Tuesday evening to get a 3-3 draw against Notts County at the Croud Meadow - they went on to progress to the next round of the cup after winning 4-3 on penalties.

The Town boss confirmed pre-match that there are no fresh injury concerns ahead of the game, but will any of Salop's injured players be returning?

George Nurse

The left-back, who missed two years of football due to back-to-back ACL injuries, featured in three of Town's six pre-season friendlies.

The defender has missed their opening two competitive fixtures due to a quad injury and Paul Hurst has given an update on his fitness ahead of the Posh clash.

He said: "It is taking a little bit longer than we envisaged. But he has been out on the grass today. Individually, not with the group, doing some work with Skitty (Chris Skitt, head of medical performance).

"Provided there is no reaction, he will do something else on Friday and then on Monday, we have pencilled him in to train with the group again.

"Bar any new setback he should be back training with the group on Monday. That will be a plus for ourselves and for George himself."

Josh Feeney

Feeney has only recently arrived on loan from Aston Villa after securing a season-long deal.

He is currently back with his parent club and is nursing a hamstring injury and is therefore not likely to be in the squad for the clash against Peterborough.