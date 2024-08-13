Shrewsbury v Notts County - Match preview

Hurst’s men welcome Notts to Croud Meadow in the first round of the EFL Cup tonight in a bid to make the most of home advantage and not be the victim of an upset – of sorts.

Town are the division above the Magpies but head coach Hurst is not expecting much of a gap in terms of quality and knows his men must be bang at it to avoid a “difficult evening”.

The Shrewsbury chief is also aware that progression in the competition could result in a kind draw against opposition that could prove a money-spinner, something most welcome to the club’s coffers.

“No, not really in truth, just because as you said it’s our next game,” Hurst said when asked if the EFL Cup ranked lower down the club’s list of priorities.