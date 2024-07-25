S4 E1: Shrews Views returns for a new series!

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

After a summer off the boys are back to bring you all your Salop chat with the new season fast approaching.

In the latest episode, Ollie and Jonny discuss the off season and whether Ollie has bagged many runs this summer!

They also look at the new signings, the excitement around Tommi O'Reilly, who will be the new captain and whether John Marquis is the man to fire in the goals for Salop this season.

The episode is available on Soundcloud, Spotify & Apple.