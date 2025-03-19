Shrews Views special: Exclusive with assistant Richard Dobson on Ainsworth, survival fight & the Salop project!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In the hour long interview with the Salop number two, supporters get a look behind the curtain at the men in charge at Salop, and the difficult task they've had as they've tried to steer Salop towards League One survival.

Richard discusses his career, how the move to Salop almost never happened in the first place, and how they view the Shrewsbury 'project', with a takeover on the cards.

He also discusses the difficulties of a relegation battle, what the future holds from the summer onwards, and his dynamic relationship with long term boss Ainsworth.