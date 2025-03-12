Shrews Views S4 E29: Shrewsbury fall at another hurdle!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The bleak Salop situation gets even worse, as a dismal 2-0 defeat to Exeter leaves them 11 points adrift with ten games to play.

Ollie reflects on the latest defeat, and why he cannot see any way they get out of it now.

They look at Gareth Ainsworth's scathing reaction towards his players following the latest loss, answer your questions and look ahead to their game against Burton Albion on Saturday.