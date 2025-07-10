Shrewsbury Town reveal pink away kit for 2025-26 campaign

Salop supporter Imogen Hill designed the all-pink away kit, which will also have pink shorts and socks to go with it.

The strip, once more produced by Oxen, has darker pink shoulders and sleeves but a lighter contrast with pink shading on the front of the shirt.

Imogen was visited by Shrewsbury strikers John Marquis and George Lloyd earlier this week, and she was presented with the very first version of the kit - the strikers also joined in a training session with the 12-year-old.