Wolves targeting move for Colombian winger
Wolves are targeting a move for winger Jhon Arias this summer, the Express & Star understands.
By Liam Keen
The 27-year-old is wanted by Vitor Pereira's side to add attacking quality and depth following the sale of Matheus Cunha to Manchester United.
Wolves have a strong interest in the Colombian international, who is one of their firm targets this summer.
Initial talks are believed to be under way to get a deal over the line, but it is understood Brazilian club Fluminense are reluctant to lose him.