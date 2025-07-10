Mateus Mane signs first Wolves deal

Talks began before the end of the 2024/25 season with the 17-year-old, who enjoyed his breakthrough into the first team under Vitor Pereira.

The deal was then agreed last month and has now been announced by the club, following Wes Okoduwa also signing his first professional deal.

It is understood Mane turned down interest from other Premier League clubs, while some European sides were also monitoring him, to sign with Wolves until 2027.

Mane said: “It’s an amazing feeling for me, my family, my friends – everyone. I’ve been working the whole time for this and now it’s happened, I’m really proud of myself and I’m really happy.

“A lot of work has gone into getting to this stage, because I came from a non-league club and to get a professional contract at a Premier League club, it’s a dream come true.

“But now it’s happened, I’ve just got to keep working and keep working to try and get that next contract and become a better player every day.”

Mane made his senior debut for Wolves on May 10 at Molineux against Brighton as a late substitute, making him the youngest ever player to play in the Premier League for the club.

He is now set to join the team on pre-season in Portugal and Spain this summer, after Pereira has shown faith in the young attacker.

Following his debut in May, Pereira also backed Mane to have an impact next season.

"I'm sure he'll be a surprise in England, in this league," Pereira said.

"He's a player with talent and for sure next season he'll be in the first team with us.

"He's not only a talent, he's a worker, and in that moment of the game it was not just to give him the minutes, it was because I think he can do something because he's special."