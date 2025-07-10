"I’ll show everyone that I can do great things" - Wolves teenager prepared to take first team chance

The 17-year-old has put pen to paper on his first professional contract after earning his first team breakthrough last season.

Vitor Pereira expects big things of the attacker and Mane says he is ready to be patient, but has full confidence in proving his quality in 2025/26 as he prepares to join the team on pre-season.

He said: “I’ve learned a lot. I’ve learned how it’s like to be around them, to be playing at a Premier League club in front of all the fans. It can be a little bit nervous, but you do get used to it.

“It gives me a lot of confidence for a manager to have trust in me and see my hard work and my ability. Now, I’ve just got to show him what I can really do on the pitch. It’s now pre-season and this is the time when I work as hard as I can to show him what I can do.

Mateus Mane signs his first professional contract with Wolves, aged 17 (Picture: Wolves)

“We’ve got loads of games during this pre-season, plenty of training sessions in Portugal and Spain, so I’ve got to go and do what I know I can do – score goals, get assists, create chances and play the way I know I can. I’m just going to show them all that.

“I’m taking it step-by-step, see what’s happening, but hopefully I can get more appearances in the Premier League, and if not, I’ll just be patient, wait for my turn and if my turn does come, I’ll show everyone that I can do great things.”

Mane got his chance in football at Rochdale after moving to England from his birthplace in Portugal at the age of nine.

He then made the switch to Wolves in February 2024 before a quick rise into the first team, where he was handed his debut at Molineux in May.

The teenager admits it has been a whirlwind few months, but he is ready to work hard for his opportunities.

He added: “A lot has happened in such a short period of time here. Since I came to Wolves, everything’s happened so quick that, to be honest, sometimes when I look back, I’m like, ‘Wow, is this really happening?’

“To make my Wolves debut, now I’ve got a professional contract, it’s all happening and it’s good times, but it’s been at some pace as well.

“I think I’ve adapted well. I come in every day and just keep working, keep going, and I think I’ve been doing good. But I’ve just got to keep pushing and keep trying to work hard every day to get better.”