Shrews Views: S4 E31 - What has happened?! Ainsworth walks out in turbulent week for Shrewsbury!

In a week that saw Gareth Ainsworth walk away from the club after just four months in charge - Ollie and Jonny dissect what has gone on at the Croud Meadow.

They discuss Ainsworth's departure and why it has hurt the Salop fans and hierarchy.

Ollie gives his take on the situation and reveals a conversation with the man in question after his shock departure.

They also look at the appointment of Michael Appleton for the remainder of the campaign.